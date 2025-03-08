Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in LKQ by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in LKQ by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,233.20. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

