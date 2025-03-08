Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.