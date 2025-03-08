Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,942,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,948,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $113.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

