Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 40 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Swedbank AB raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $1,007.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,055.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,074.87. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

