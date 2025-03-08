Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG) Insider Martin Hosking Acquires 622,130 Shares

Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Hosking bought 622,130 shares of Articore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$162,375.93 ($102,123.23).
Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
