Arjuna Capital Sells 9,750 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

