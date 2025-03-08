Arjuna Capital Buys 5,962 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNO opened at $39.77 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 994.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Compass Point upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

