Arjuna Capital Acquires 4,916 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

