Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.48 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Corpay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corpay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Down 2.0 %

CPAY stock opened at $335.78 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.56 and a 200 day moving average of $347.36.

Insider Activity at Corpay

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Corpay

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.