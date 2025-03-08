Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and traded as low as $40.35. Aritzia shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 182,195 shares traded.

Aritzia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

