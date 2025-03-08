Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78), Zacks reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.96.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.