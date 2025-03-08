AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.43 and last traded at $149.34. Approximately 49,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 376,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

