AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AppLovin by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AppLovin by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.29.

AppLovin Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,447 shares of company stock worth $140,537,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

