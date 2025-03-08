Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $16.46 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.