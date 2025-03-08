Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.9 %

UNP opened at $249.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

