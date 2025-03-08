Analysts Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT at $154.00

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 781,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,050,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 313,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

