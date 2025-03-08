Amundi Sells 130,794 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,794 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.71% of Sherwin-Williams worth $606,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. M&G PLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 36,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $363.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

