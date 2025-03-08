Amundi Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,504,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,565 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.96% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $807,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. The trade was a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $159.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

