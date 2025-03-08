AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

