AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,579,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,181,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.46% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,184.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

