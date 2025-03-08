AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of General Motors by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.