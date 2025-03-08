AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.31% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $233,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $96.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

