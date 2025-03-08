AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $31,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,394,000 after buying an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.45. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

