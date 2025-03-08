AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires Shares of 15,436 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,319.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,389.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,217.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.