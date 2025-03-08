American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.77. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 9,420 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

