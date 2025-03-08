Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,234.48. This trade represents a 5.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 80,408 shares of company stock valued at $781,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in Ameresco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

