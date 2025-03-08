Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on February 26th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 2/25/2025.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $199.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.