Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 11,829 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $386,926.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,176,796 shares in the company, valued at $103,912,997.16. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $272,245.33.

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.1 %

VTOL traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 116,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

