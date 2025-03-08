Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Alector has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. The business had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alector by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 1,072,298 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alector by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 915,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 353,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

