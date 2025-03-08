Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 55,659,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 39,571,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 7.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
