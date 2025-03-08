Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 1262892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus SE will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

