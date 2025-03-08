Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,093,970 shares of company stock worth $296,365,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

