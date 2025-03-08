Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 1,988.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Agora Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ API opened at $5.37 on Friday. Agora has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $495.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

About Agora

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

