Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.35 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Agenus by 2,271.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

