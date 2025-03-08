Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$36.20 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$31.60 and a one year high of C$64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

In other news, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

