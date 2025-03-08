Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.67 and last traded at $100.17. Approximately 8,295,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,675,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

