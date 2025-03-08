Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $155.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

