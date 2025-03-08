Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 7,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

