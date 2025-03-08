Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Arjuna Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.4% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,967,000 after acquiring an additional 363,401 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.96.

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $341.68 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.74 and a 200 day moving average of $358.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total value of $134,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.54, for a total transaction of $527,200.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,431.38. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

