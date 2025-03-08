ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ACAD opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $114,583 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

