Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.19. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 88,227 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

