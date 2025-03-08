Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.19. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 88,227 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
