832 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 10.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 20.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Hershey by 26.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE HSY opened at $185.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

