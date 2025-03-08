6,693 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

