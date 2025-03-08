5,870 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLOU opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.