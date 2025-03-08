5,809 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,620,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

