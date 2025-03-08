4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

FDMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 208,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

