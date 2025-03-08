4,162 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,425,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 246,993 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $209,239.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at $97,592,503.70. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock worth $2,889,758. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. UBS Group upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

