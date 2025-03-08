3,841 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $155.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

