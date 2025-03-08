1stdibs.Com’s (DIBS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Monday, December 16th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.96. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

