161,600 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 24.3% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

